Revamping Delhi Airport: Towards a World-Class Aviation Hub

Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL) plans a major upgrade with the temporary closure of Terminal 2 for four to five months starting in April. Terminal 1 will open in March, and a runway upgrade is slated for CAT III B compliance. DIAL aims for four slot banks by next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:22 IST
Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has announced significant upgrades at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, with Terminal 2 set to close for four to five months starting April. This temporary shutdown is part of efforts to enhance the airport's capacity and efficiency, transforming it into a world-class aviation hub.

After renovations, Terminal 1 is anticipated to become operational by March 15, pending approvals. Meanwhile, with rising passenger numbers, a section of the airport currently used for domestic flights will be converted for international use to meet demand.

A runway will also be revamped for CAT III B compliance, enabling flights in low visibility conditions. As part of its strategy, DIAL is targeting the establishment of four slot banks, crucial for seamless international and domestic connections, by the end of the next financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

