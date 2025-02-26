Left Menu

Mega Investments Flow into Assam at Summit

The Assam government secured investment announcements worth Rs 4,80,000 crore during its two-day business summit. Significant agreements included Rs 2.75 lakh crore signed with various companies and notable investments pledged by industry leaders such as Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Guwahati | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:34 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Investment announcements totaling around Rs 4,80,000 crore were unveiled during the Assam government's business summit, as confirmed by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Wednesday.

At the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit,' approximately 270 agreements amounting to Rs 2.75 lakh crore were signed between the state government and various companies.

The comprehensive investment proposal includes Rs 1.25-lakh crore announcements from leading industrialists like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, along with Rs 78,000-crore investments from the government sector for infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

