Mega Investments Flow into Assam at Summit
The Assam government secured investment announcements worth Rs 4,80,000 crore during its two-day business summit. Significant agreements included Rs 2.75 lakh crore signed with various companies and notable investments pledged by industry leaders such as Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Investment announcements totaling around Rs 4,80,000 crore were unveiled during the Assam government's business summit, as confirmed by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Wednesday.
At the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit,' approximately 270 agreements amounting to Rs 2.75 lakh crore were signed between the state government and various companies.
The comprehensive investment proposal includes Rs 1.25-lakh crore announcements from leading industrialists like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, along with Rs 78,000-crore investments from the government sector for infrastructure development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mukesh Ambani Joins Millions in Spiritual Maha Kumbh Pilgrimage
Mukesh Ambani's Game Plan: IPL, Neuroscience and Small Business Growth
Reliance Industries to invest Rs 50,000 cr in Assam over 5 years across five verticals: Mukesh Ambani.
Mukesh Ambani's Bold Play: Small Businesses, Big IPL Win
Mukesh Ambani Praises PM Modi at Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit