Mega Investments Flow into Assam at Summit

Investment announcements totaling around Rs 4,80,000 crore were unveiled during the Assam government's business summit, as confirmed by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Wednesday.

At the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit,' approximately 270 agreements amounting to Rs 2.75 lakh crore were signed between the state government and various companies.

The comprehensive investment proposal includes Rs 1.25-lakh crore announcements from leading industrialists like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, along with Rs 78,000-crore investments from the government sector for infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)