B Santhanam Retires: A Transformative Leader's Legacy in Saint-Gobain India

B Santhanam, the CEO of Saint-Gobain Asia Pacific and Chairman of Saint-Gobain India, will retire in May 2025. After four decades with the company, he expresses deep gratitude for his career journey and future aspirations. His leadership oversaw significant investments in Tamil Nadu, bolstering local manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:47 IST
retirement
  • Country:
  • India

B Santhanam, the CEO of Saint-Gobain Asia Pacific and Chairman of Saint-Gobain India, has announced his upcoming retirement scheduled for May 5, 2025, marking the end of an impactful 45-year tenure with the global conglomerate.

In a heartfelt social media post, Santhanam expressed gratitude towards those who influenced his personal and professional journey. He acknowledged colleagues, sponsors, the Saint-Gobain Group, his educational institutions, industry colleagues, and family for their roles in his development and career success. Santhanam also shared his desire to actively contribute to India's growth after retirement.

Under his leadership, Saint-Gobain recently signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government, planning extensive investments that include a new complex in Oragadam. This development promises to generate over 1,100 jobs, reinforcing the company's significant role in the region's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

