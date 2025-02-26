Paloma Rheem's Strategic Move: Acquiring Fujitsu General for Growth

In a significant move, Paloma Rheem Holdings has received the nod from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire Fujitsu General, the Japanese air-conditioning giant, for a whopping USD 1.6 billion.

Specializing in advanced air conditioning solutions for various sectors, Fujitsu General operates in India under the O General brand. This acquisition marks a strategic expansion for Paloma Rheem, poised to leverage potential growth opportunities across new markets and foster innovation in decarbonisation technologies.

The CCI sanctioned the transaction under the green channel approval, indicating no adverse competition impact in India. This is a crucial step for Paloma Rheem's efforts to engage in integrated air and water solutions on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)