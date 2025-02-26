Left Menu

Paloma Rheem's Strategic Move: Acquiring Fujitsu General for Growth

Paloma Rheem Holdings has secured approval from the CCI to acquire Fujitsu General, a Japanese air-conditioning firm, for $1.6 billion. This acquisition will enable Paloma Rheem to expand into new markets and drive innovation. The transaction has been cleared via the CCI's green channel route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:15 IST
Paloma Rheem's Strategic Move: Acquiring Fujitsu General for Growth
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Paloma Rheem Holdings has received the nod from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire Fujitsu General, the Japanese air-conditioning giant, for a whopping USD 1.6 billion.

Specializing in advanced air conditioning solutions for various sectors, Fujitsu General operates in India under the O General brand. This acquisition marks a strategic expansion for Paloma Rheem, poised to leverage potential growth opportunities across new markets and foster innovation in decarbonisation technologies.

The CCI sanctioned the transaction under the green channel approval, indicating no adverse competition impact in India. This is a crucial step for Paloma Rheem's efforts to engage in integrated air and water solutions on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025