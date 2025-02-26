Paloma Rheem's Strategic Move: Acquiring Fujitsu General for Growth
Paloma Rheem Holdings has secured approval from the CCI to acquire Fujitsu General, a Japanese air-conditioning firm, for $1.6 billion. This acquisition will enable Paloma Rheem to expand into new markets and drive innovation. The transaction has been cleared via the CCI's green channel route.
In a significant move, Paloma Rheem Holdings has received the nod from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire Fujitsu General, the Japanese air-conditioning giant, for a whopping USD 1.6 billion.
Specializing in advanced air conditioning solutions for various sectors, Fujitsu General operates in India under the O General brand. This acquisition marks a strategic expansion for Paloma Rheem, poised to leverage potential growth opportunities across new markets and foster innovation in decarbonisation technologies.
The CCI sanctioned the transaction under the green channel approval, indicating no adverse competition impact in India. This is a crucial step for Paloma Rheem's efforts to engage in integrated air and water solutions on a global scale.
