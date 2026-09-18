Paramount-WBD Merger: Balancing Foreign Investment & National Security

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted approval for Paramount's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, permitting foreign investors to back the deal, though not allowing them voting stock.

The decision waives the usual 25% cap on foreign equity ownership, permitting individual investors to hold up to 20% of the equity. However, they cannot influence Paramount's content decisions or access non-public data on U.S. citizens.

Despite the FCC's approval, a U.S. judge has temporarily blocked the takeover pending a trial in March due to legal challenges from several states. Larry Ellison's group is set to hold the largest equity and voting shares post-merger.