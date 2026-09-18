Paramount-WBD Merger: Balancing Foreign Investment & National Security

The FCC approved Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, allowing foreign investment but without voting rights. Though foreign investors can own equity, concerns about Middle Eastern influence were raised. The merger awaits a trial, with Larry Ellison's group holding the largest controlling stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 04:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 04:27 IST
Paramount-WBD Merger: Balancing Foreign Investment & National Security
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The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted approval for Paramount's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, permitting foreign investors to back the deal, though not allowing them voting stock.

The decision waives the usual 25% cap on foreign equity ownership, permitting individual investors to hold up to 20% of the equity. However, they cannot influence Paramount's content decisions or access non-public data on U.S. citizens.

Despite the FCC's approval, a U.S. judge has temporarily blocked the takeover pending a trial in March due to legal challenges from several states. Larry Ellison's group is set to hold the largest equity and voting shares post-merger.

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