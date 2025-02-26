Left Menu

Global Carbon Policies and India's Ecosystem: Challenges and Opportunities

The European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is set to impact Indian exports in steel, aluminium, and high-emission sectors, says Thomas Kerr from the World Bank. As India aligns with global carbon pricing, national efforts and international cooperation are pivotal. PRAKRITI 2025 spotlighted crucial environmental dialogues.

Thomas Kerr, Lead Climate Change Specialist at the World Bank (Photo/World Bank). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thomas Kerr, Lead Climate Change Specialist at the World Bank, has raised concerns regarding the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and its expected impact on Indian exports. His remarks, made during the opening plenary session of PRAKRITI 2025, emphasized the repercussions for industries such as steel and aluminium.

PRAKRITI 2025, an international conference on Carbon Markets, wrapped up on February 25, after launching on February 24 by India's Minister of Power, Manohar Lal. The initiative was spearheaded by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency under the Ministry of Power, playing a pivotal role in sparking discussions about global and domestic carbon market trends.

The conference featured high-profile attendees, such as Dia Mirza, UN Goodwill Ambassador, who advocated for the elimination of single-use plastics and highlighted the importance of engaging youth in climate discussions. In addition, Former Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa underscored the need for robust governance in climate finance and strategic policy alignment specific to Indian challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

