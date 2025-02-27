India's Development as a Global Blueprint

India's approach to development could serve as a model for other nations, according to Dr. V Anantha Nageswaran, the Chief Economic Adviser to the Indian government. Speaking at a seminar attended by South African and Indian business leaders, Nageswaran discussed India's ambition to transform into a developed nation while navigating its federal and democratic governance structures.

Nageswaran highlighted India's journey from a $3 trillion to a $13 trillion economy over the next 25 years, citing the ambitious Viksit Bharat plans. He underscored the importance of adaptable global partnerships and the need for countries to support each other in the current, churn-filled global environment.

Other speakers, like Saki Zamxaka from the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency, identified areas such as mineral resources and manufacturing where collaboration with India could be mutually beneficial. The event highlighted India's potential as a significant player in the global economy, especially within the framework of BRICS and other international forums.

