Left Menu

USPS Adopts New Standards to Save Billions

The United States Postal Service has announced a new set of service standards aimed at cutting costs and saving at least $36 billion over the next decade. The agency, which has incurred significant financial losses, emphasizes the necessity of these measures to avoid a potential government bailout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2025 01:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 01:58 IST
USPS Adopts New Standards to Save Billions
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Postal Service announced on Wednesday new service standards designed to save the struggling agency at least $36 billion over the next decade.

Since 2007, USPS has faced substantial financial difficulties, losing over $100 billion. For the fiscal year ending September, the agency reported a $9.5 billion loss.

Outgoing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy warned last November that without cost-cutting measures, USPS could require government intervention or even risk collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025