World Protein Day 2025: Embrace the #RightWayToProtein for Global Health

On World Protein Day 2025, the 'Right to Protein' initiative, backed by the USSEC, unveils its theme #RightWayToProtein, focusing on educating the public about sustainable and healthy protein choices. The campaign aims to promote accessibility to quality protein across South Asia and inspire informed dietary decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:34 IST
Protein Day 2025. Image Credit: ANI
As World Protein Day 2025 marks its calendar date, 'Right to Protein' introduces its thematic campaign, #RightWayToProtein. This initiative, in its sixth year, spearheads educating the masses about informed protein choices that emphasize health, sustainability, and balance.

Endorsed by the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC), the initiative strives to improve awareness regarding protein consumption in India and has extended its influence across South Asia. While progress continues, the focus now shifts to ensuring everyone can access quality protein, a critical factor for the region's nutrition security.

Expert insights highlight the campaign's importance. Dr. Manan Vora stresses understanding protein quality, while Deeba Giannoulis of USSEC underscores bridging the knowledge gap. Market influencers like Siddharth Ramasubramanian and Ranveer Singh's brand, SuperYou, promote accessible and varied protein options, advocating a nationwide growth in protein intake.

To spread quality protein awareness, hampers from brands like SuperYou and Hello Tempayy are distributed to industry experts. The 2025 initiative encourages global participation in #RightWayToProtein for sustainable health and nutrition security.

The movement, launched in 2019, continues crossing borders, spreading its message on the importance of protein for nutrition security. Follow their conversation on social media as #RightWaytoProtein hopes to become a global standard for healthful living.

(With inputs from agencies.)

