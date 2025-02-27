EU-India Summit: Strengthening Strategic Ties Amid Global Challenges

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen embarked on a pivotal two-day visit to India, focusing on bolstering bilateral trade and strategic cooperation. Amid global economic concerns, the trip seeks to fortify ties in trade, investment, and clean energy.

Accompanied by senior EU leaders, von der Leyen was welcomed by Indian dignitaries as she geared up for crucial talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. High on the agenda are negotiations for an ambitious India-EU free trade agreement and strategies to de-risk the EU's relationship with China.

The visit coincides with growing geopolitical tensions, prompting the EU to urge India's support on sanctions against Russia. Additionally, defense ties, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, are set for discussion, emphasizing the strategic importance of von der Leyen's trip.

(With inputs from agencies.)