Left Menu

EU-India Summit: Strengthening Strategic Ties Amid Global Challenges

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits India to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and clean energy. The visit aims to finalize a strategic agenda, strengthen economic ties, and address global concerns, particularly involving China and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:57 IST
EU-India Summit: Strengthening Strategic Ties Amid Global Challenges
Ursula von der Leyen
  • Country:
  • India

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen embarked on a pivotal two-day visit to India, focusing on bolstering bilateral trade and strategic cooperation. Amid global economic concerns, the trip seeks to fortify ties in trade, investment, and clean energy.

Accompanied by senior EU leaders, von der Leyen was welcomed by Indian dignitaries as she geared up for crucial talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. High on the agenda are negotiations for an ambitious India-EU free trade agreement and strategies to de-risk the EU's relationship with China.

The visit coincides with growing geopolitical tensions, prompting the EU to urge India's support on sanctions against Russia. Additionally, defense ties, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, are set for discussion, emphasizing the strategic importance of von der Leyen's trip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025