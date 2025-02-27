Honoring the Unsung Heroes: Linemen Powering the Nation

Linemen, often working in extremely challenging conditions, remain the backbone of power distribution across the nation. They play a critical role in ensuring a steady flow of electricity to homes, industries, and essential services by restoring power amid emergencies and maintaining infrastructure.

Technological innovations have revolutionized how linemen operate, with Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) and Field Force Automation (FFA) improving the speed and accuracy of fault detection and load management. These advancements allow linemen to respond faster and more efficiently, while enhancing safety by reducing exposure to risky situations.

Discoms and power producers are continually striving to improve linemen's safety through advanced training, health awareness, and protective measures. Initiatives like VR simulations, safety drills, and smart PPE gear such as AI-enabled helmets and arc suits are part of their strategy. A special event on March 4, hosted by the Central Electricity Authority with Tata Power-DDL, will honor linemen's contributions to the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)