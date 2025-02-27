Left Menu

Honoring the Unsung Heroes: Linemen Powering the Nation

Linemen work tirelessly in challenging conditions to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Technological advancements like ADMS and FFA enhance their efficiency and safety. A special event on March 4 will celebrate their vital contributions to the power sector, recognizing their dedication and the efforts of power companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:26 IST
Lineman Diwas will honour linemen and their vital contributions. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Linemen, often working in extremely challenging conditions, remain the backbone of power distribution across the nation. They play a critical role in ensuring a steady flow of electricity to homes, industries, and essential services by restoring power amid emergencies and maintaining infrastructure.

Technological innovations have revolutionized how linemen operate, with Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) and Field Force Automation (FFA) improving the speed and accuracy of fault detection and load management. These advancements allow linemen to respond faster and more efficiently, while enhancing safety by reducing exposure to risky situations.

Discoms and power producers are continually striving to improve linemen's safety through advanced training, health awareness, and protective measures. Initiatives like VR simulations, safety drills, and smart PPE gear such as AI-enabled helmets and arc suits are part of their strategy. A special event on March 4, hosted by the Central Electricity Authority with Tata Power-DDL, will honor linemen's contributions to the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

