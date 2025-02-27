Goa's Industrial Upgradation: Rs 100 Crore Injection

The Goa government is injecting Rs 100 crore into upgrading its industrial estates, a move aimed at bolstering the state's business infrastructure.

Managed by the Goa Industrial Development Corporation (Goa-IDC), these estates will benefit from enhanced roads, waste management systems, and improved water treatment facilities.

This investment, praised by state officials and industrialists alike, seeks to attract more investors by creating a more conducive business environment, marking a significant shift from its previous debt struggles.

