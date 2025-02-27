Record Liquor Shop Applications in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government's liquor shop allotment has seen an impressive response, with 3,65,268 applications received, generating nearly Rs 1,987.19 crore in processing fees, according to officials on Thursday.

Initially set to close by February 27, the application deadline has been extended to 5 PM on Friday to accommodate the high demand for the 27,308 available liquor shops, UP Excise Commissioner Adarsh Singh indicated.

Categories for retail liquor shops include country liquor, composite shops, model shops, and 'bhaang' outlets, with the e-lottery slated for March 6, 2025, through an online portal aimed at ensuring transparency in the process, Singh added.

(With inputs from agencies.)