Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

In an unexpected move, Moscow's Sheremetevo Airport halted all incoming and outgoing flights early Friday morning, prioritizing the safety and security of air traffic operations. This development was confirmed by several news agencies quoting a statement from Russia's aviation authority.

According to the reports, the airport implemented temporary restrictions to prevent any potential risk to civil aviation. The restrictions became effective at precisely 2:41 a.m. local time, which corresponds to 2341 GMT.

While these measures may temporarily inconvenience travelers, the aviation authority emphasized their necessity to maintain operational safety and prevent any disruptive incidents. The duration of these restrictions has not been specified.

