Left Menu

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport in Moscow temporarily halted all arrivals and departures early on Friday to prioritize safety. This decision, reported by news agencies, follows directives from Russia's aviation authority to ensure operational safety. The temporary restrictions were implemented starting at 2:41 a.m. local time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 06:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 06:04 IST
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

In an unexpected move, Moscow's Sheremetevo Airport halted all incoming and outgoing flights early Friday morning, prioritizing the safety and security of air traffic operations. This development was confirmed by several news agencies quoting a statement from Russia's aviation authority.

According to the reports, the airport implemented temporary restrictions to prevent any potential risk to civil aviation. The restrictions became effective at precisely 2:41 a.m. local time, which corresponds to 2341 GMT.

While these measures may temporarily inconvenience travelers, the aviation authority emphasized their necessity to maintain operational safety and prevent any disruptive incidents. The duration of these restrictions has not been specified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025