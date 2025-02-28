Currency Markets Tense Amid Tariff Uncertainty and Economic Concerns

The dollar found support as a safe haven on Friday, as U.S. President Donald Trump's looming tariffs created fresh uncertainty. Despite this, the dollar faced a monthly decline, weighed down by a gloomy U.S. growth outlook.

Meanwhile, the yen was set for a 3.6% monthly rise, its strongest performance since last July, due to increasing expectations of further rate hikes by the Bank of Japan this year. Recent data showed a slowdown in Tokyo's core inflation, affecting the yen's earlier gains.

Trump's announcement of tariffs on Mexican, Canadian, and Chinese goods resulted in risk-off movements in various currencies. The volatile market conditions have also led traders to predict more rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, affecting U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar's strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)