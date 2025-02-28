Left Menu

Currency Markets Tense Amid Tariff Uncertainty and Economic Concerns

Currency markets are experiencing volatility as Trump's impending tariffs stir uncertainty. The yen gains strength, while the dollar faces a potential monthly loss. The euro and Australian dollar struggle amid economic concerns, and the yuan sees brief fluctuations. Sterling benefits from Bank of England rate expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 07:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 07:02 IST
Currency Markets Tense Amid Tariff Uncertainty and Economic Concerns
The dollar found support as a safe haven on Friday, as U.S. President Donald Trump's looming tariffs created fresh uncertainty. Despite this, the dollar faced a monthly decline, weighed down by a gloomy U.S. growth outlook.

Meanwhile, the yen was set for a 3.6% monthly rise, its strongest performance since last July, due to increasing expectations of further rate hikes by the Bank of Japan this year. Recent data showed a slowdown in Tokyo's core inflation, affecting the yen's earlier gains.

Trump's announcement of tariffs on Mexican, Canadian, and Chinese goods resulted in risk-off movements in various currencies. The volatile market conditions have also led traders to predict more rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, affecting U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar's strength.

