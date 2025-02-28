Left Menu

EU and India: Paving the Way for a Strategic Global Partnership

The European Union and India are set to embark on their largest free trade agreement, with hopes of finalizing it within the year. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of this partnership, along with potential security, defense, and technology collaborations, during talks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 11:28 IST
EU and India: Paving the Way for a Strategic Global Partnership
Ursula von der Leyen Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The European Union and India are on the brink of establishing the world's largest free trade agreement, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Speaking on Friday, she expressed optimism about sealing the deal by year's end, underscoring potential collaborations in security and defense akin to partnerships with Japan and South Korea.

Addressing a think-tank, von der Leyen highlighted the unique position of the EU and India to tackle global challenges together. She insisted now is the time to elevate their strategic partnership by focusing on pragmatic and ambitious goals, rather than getting mired in disagreements on other regional or global issues.

Von der Leyen's remarks come on the eve of her comprehensive talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the duo is expected to further discuss economic cooperation. Particularly, a visionary project involving a modern connectivity corridor linking India, the Arabian Gulf, and Europe is seen as a 'golden road' to enhance trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025