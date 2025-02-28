EU and India: Paving the Way for a Strategic Global Partnership

The European Union and India are on the brink of establishing the world's largest free trade agreement, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Speaking on Friday, she expressed optimism about sealing the deal by year's end, underscoring potential collaborations in security and defense akin to partnerships with Japan and South Korea.

Addressing a think-tank, von der Leyen highlighted the unique position of the EU and India to tackle global challenges together. She insisted now is the time to elevate their strategic partnership by focusing on pragmatic and ambitious goals, rather than getting mired in disagreements on other regional or global issues.

Von der Leyen's remarks come on the eve of her comprehensive talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the duo is expected to further discuss economic cooperation. Particularly, a visionary project involving a modern connectivity corridor linking India, the Arabian Gulf, and Europe is seen as a 'golden road' to enhance trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)