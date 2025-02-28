Left Menu

PDS: A Fashion Innovator and Workplace Champion

PDS is recognized with the Great Place to Work® certification and Jombay's WOW Workplace Award for its inclusive, growth-oriented culture. Celebrated as a top workplace, PDS emphasizes employee empowerment, transparency, professional development, and technological investment. Their global fashion solutions impact the industry, supporting major brands' development, sourcing, and manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 12:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

PDS, a leading global fashion solutions provider, has been honored with the Great Place to Work® certification and the WOW Workplace Award by Jombay. These accolades highlight PDS's commitment to a 'People-first' philosophy, fostering an inclusive workplace culture where all employees' contributions are equally valued and celebrated.

Executive Vice Chairman Pallak Seth remarked on the recognition, stating that creating a great workplace starts by nurturing a culture that empowers and motivates employees. Group CEO Sanjay Jain also emphasized that these awards authenticate PDS's dedication to developing an environment where employees are inspired and feel proud to work.

PDS cultivates a collaborative work atmosphere through open communication, transparency, investment in technology, and professional growth opportunities. The company's global reach extends to more than 24 countries, exemplifying its substantial influence in the fashion industry by offering comprehensive outsourcing services to major brands worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

