Adani Green Energy Surpasses 12,000 MW Milestone, Eyes 50 GW Target by 2030

Adani Green Energy, a unit of the Adani Group, has achieved a significant milestone, reaching over 12,000 MW in operational capacity, marking a first in India's renewable energy sector. The company aims to achieve 50,000 MW by 2030, with projects underway, including the world's largest renewable energy plant in Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:19 IST
Adani Green Energy Ltd site (Image: AGEL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Green Energy, part of the Adani Group, announced on Friday that it has surpassed 12,000 megawatts (MW) of operational capacity, marking a noteworthy achievement in India's renewable energy landscape. The company asserted it's the nation's pioneering renewable entity to attain this substantial benchmark.

Featuring a diversified portfolio of 12,258.1 MW, Adani Green Energy's assets include 8,347.5 MW solar, 1,651 MW wind, and 2,259.6 MW wind-solar hybrid capacities. The company emphasized this accomplishment reaffirms its commitment to deliver 50,000 MW of sustainable energy by the year 2030.

The current operational portfolio has the potential to power approximately 6.2 million homes while circumventing the emission of 22.64 million tonnes of CO2 annually. Adani Green Energy is also developing a colossal 30,000 MW renewable energy plant in Khavda, Gujarat, projected to be the world's largest when completed.

Located on expansive barren land in Kutch, Gujarat, this plant is spread over 538 square kilometers. As of now, Adani Green Energy has realized a total capacity of 2,824.1 MW in Khavda. According to the company's statement, the rapid development at Khavda reflects their commitment to India's vision of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

The continuing work at Khavda is powered by AGEL's strategic partnerships and the collaborative expertise of Adani's various subsidiary companies, each contributing significantly to the robust supply chain and overall project execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

