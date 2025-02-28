Adani Green Energy Surpasses 12,000 MW Milestone, Eyes 50 GW Target by 2030

Adani Green Energy, part of the Adani Group, announced on Friday that it has surpassed 12,000 megawatts (MW) of operational capacity, marking a noteworthy achievement in India's renewable energy landscape. The company asserted it's the nation's pioneering renewable entity to attain this substantial benchmark.

Featuring a diversified portfolio of 12,258.1 MW, Adani Green Energy's assets include 8,347.5 MW solar, 1,651 MW wind, and 2,259.6 MW wind-solar hybrid capacities. The company emphasized this accomplishment reaffirms its commitment to deliver 50,000 MW of sustainable energy by the year 2030.

The current operational portfolio has the potential to power approximately 6.2 million homes while circumventing the emission of 22.64 million tonnes of CO2 annually. Adani Green Energy is also developing a colossal 30,000 MW renewable energy plant in Khavda, Gujarat, projected to be the world's largest when completed.

Located on expansive barren land in Kutch, Gujarat, this plant is spread over 538 square kilometers. As of now, Adani Green Energy has realized a total capacity of 2,824.1 MW in Khavda. According to the company's statement, the rapid development at Khavda reflects their commitment to India's vision of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

The continuing work at Khavda is powered by AGEL's strategic partnerships and the collaborative expertise of Adani's various subsidiary companies, each contributing significantly to the robust supply chain and overall project execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)