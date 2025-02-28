Left Menu

India’s Economic Surge: Navigating Growth Amidst Challenges

India's economy grew by 6.2% in October-December 2024, driven by increased government and consumer spending. This growth fell slightly below the 6.3% forecast but improved from the previous quarter's 5.6%. The central bank cut interest rates to support growth, signaling potential further cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:06 IST
India’s Economic Surge: Navigating Growth Amidst Challenges
India's economic performance demonstrated resilience with a 6.2% growth rate in the October-December 2024 period. This comes on the heels of increased government investment and consumer spending, which offset the slight shortfall from the anticipated 6.3% growth.

Such growth figures indicated a rise from the preceding quarter's 5.6%, underscoring robust rural demand driven by lower food prices and heightened festival season purchases. Consequently, the government modestly revised its annual growth forecast to 6.5%.

To sustain this upward momentum, India's central bank enacted a rate cut—the first in nearly five years—citing inflation control and the need to facilitate economic expansion as key justifications. The monetary policy committee's openness to further reductions suggests ongoing support for growth.

