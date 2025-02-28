Left Menu

Global Trade Policies and Economic Indicators Signal Robust Indian Growth Amid Global Challenges

The global economic outlook faces uncertainty due to major economies' trade policies, potentially impacting inflation and market stability. Despite challenges, India's economy remains robust, buoyed by rural demand and urban consumption. India's GDP growth is projected to continue with favorable agricultural conditions and strategic government initiatives in the medium term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:16 IST
Global Trade Policies and Economic Indicators Signal Robust Indian Growth Amid Global Challenges
Chief Economic Adviser Anantha Nageswaran (ANI File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Global trade policies, especially those involving tariffs between the United States and other countries, are creating headwinds for the global economic outlook, Chief Economic Adviser Anantha Nageswaran indicated on Friday. He noted that these actions could spur inflation, lead to tighter financial conditions, and heighten market volatility.

Nageswaran also highlighted external risks driven by a strong US dollar and rising Japanese interest rates. These factors could trigger capital outflows from emerging markets and increase risk premiums. Nevertheless, India's economy is anticipated to maintain its growth trajectory, supported by strong rural demand and a recovery in urban consumption, as outlined in his presentation.

The Indian economy, which grew by 6.2% in the October-December quarter, slightly above the previous quarter's growth, reflects continuous progress with a promising agricultural outlook and strategic government focus on agriculture, MSMEs, and exports. Although trailing the Reserve Bank of India's forecasts, the economy remains robust and is projected to grow by 6.5% in the upcoming financial year, maintaining its status as a leading global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

