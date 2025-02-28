Left Menu

Greeks Unite in Outcry: Train Tragedy Sparks National Protest

In Greece, mass protests erupted on the second anniversary of a tragic train crash that claimed 57 lives. Citizens are calling out governmental negligence and demanding justice. The incident highlights Greece's infrastructure issues, causing widespread strikes and grounding flights, as the government denies allegations of wrongdoing.

In a potent display of national unrest, Greek protesters took to the streets on the anniversary of their deadliest train crash. The tragedy, which occurred two years ago, starkly symbolizes the state's alleged neglect of essential infrastructure.

The protests, highlighting simmering discontent, halted public services and businesses. Demonstrators demanded accountability from the government, which has faced accusations of a cover-up and failing to address safety issues in the railway network.

As tens of thousands joined nationwide strikes, the government faces mounting pressure to initiate a parliamentary inquiry. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' administration maintains the matter is a judicial responsibility.

