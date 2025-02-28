Beirut Airport Seizes $2.5M in Cash Bound for Hezbollah

Authorities at Lebanon's Beirut airport intercepted and seized $2.5 million in cash, intended for the militant group Hezbollah, from a passenger arriving from Turkey, according to reports from three sources on Friday.

This incident is notable as it marks the first seizure of its kind, highlighting potential vulnerabilities in the country's security measures at the airport.

Hezbollah has yet to offer any public response or comment on the matter, leaving many questions unanswered regarding the implications of the cash transfer.

(With inputs from agencies.)