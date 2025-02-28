Seamless Coordination in Rescue Operations Demonstrated in SAREX 2025 Drill

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) showcased the effectiveness of their emergency response through a search and rescue drill held in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday. The operation simulated an aircraft distress scenario, involving various key agencies like the Indian Air Force and the National Disaster Response Force.

In the scenario, a fictitious flight disappeared from radar over Jamshedpur, prompting a swift and coordinated response from Kolkata Air Traffic Control, the Rescue Coordination Centre (RCC), and other participating organizations. Teams executed the operation using a yellow replica of a Cessna 172, highlighting procedural efficiency in locating and rescuing passengers.

An AAI spokesperson reported that valuable insights were gained from the exercise, enhancing future preparedness and operational effectiveness. This drill was part of SAREX 2025, a two-day event focused on improving search and rescue capabilities using advanced technology and inter-agency collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)