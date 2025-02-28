Left Menu

IndiGo Faces Hefty Penalty Over Tax Credit Dispute in Gujarat

IndiGo is facing a penalty of Rs 1.30 crore due to input tax credit issues in Gujarat. While the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Ahmedabad, imposed the penalty, IndiGo maintains its actions were justified and is considering legal recourse. The financial impact on operations remains minimal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:51 IST
IndiGo Faces Hefty Penalty Over Tax Credit Dispute in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo, India's leading airline, has reported facing a substantial penalty of Rs 1.30 crore connected to input tax credit discrepancies in Gujarat. The penalty was levied by the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Ahmedabad, related to the fiscal year 2020-21.

The airline argues it rightfully claimed the input tax credit and stands by its actions, indicating a strong case. IndiGo is currently assessing potential legal actions, including filing an appeal to the appropriate appellate authority.

Despite the financial penalty, the company assures that its overall financial status and operational activities remain unaffected. Earlier this week, IndiGo also faced a Rs 14 lakh fine linked to input tax credit matters in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025