Forest Blaze Halts Wax Transport in Gondia
A truck transporting raw wax caught fire in Maharashtra's Gondia district, disrupting traffic on the Salekasa-Darekasa Road for hours. No injuries were reported, and firefighters extinguished the flames. The incident damaged both the truck and its wax cargo, impacting soap manufacturing material supply.
A truck carrying raw wax ignited in the forests of Gondia district, Maharashtra, interrupting traffic in the region, according to local authorities.
The fire, which occurred near Navatola village on Friday afternoon, did not result in any injuries. The truck was traveling from Chhattisgarh to Gondia when the incident took place.
Alerted by a passerby, the driver evacuated the vehicle before firefighters arrived to control the blaze. However, the fire caused significant damage to both the truck and its cargo, disrupting the supply chain of soap-making materials.
