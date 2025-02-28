Left Menu

Minister Inspects Major Infrastructure Projects in Mizoram

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra visited Mizoram to oversee key infrastructure projects under NHIDCL and state PWD. He reviewed ongoing road and bridge constructions, aiming to enhance connectivity and socio-economic growth. Malhotra urged timely project completion and conducted aerial inspections of completed and ongoing sectors, leaving a strong strategic impression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:43 IST
Minister Inspects Major Infrastructure Projects in Mizoram
Harsh Malhotra
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra concluded his three-day visit to Mizoram with comprehensive inspections of major road and bridge projects under the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) and state PWD. His visit emphasized the Centre's commitment to enhancing infrastructure in the region.

Malhotra toured the NHIDCL office in Aizawl and discussed the progress of 33 crucial road projects along six national highways, covering about 820 km with a budget of Rs 19,800 crore. These projects are poised to boost the socio-economic landscape and meet strategic needs along borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

He also visited the under-construction four-lane Mualkhang-Sairang sector and Aizawl bypass on NH-6. The projects, designed to improve connectivity and reduce congestion, are progressing with pre-construction activities in full swing. The minister stressed timely completion and vowed to return for project inaugurations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

