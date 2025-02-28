Minister Inspects Major Infrastructure Projects in Mizoram

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra concluded his three-day visit to Mizoram with comprehensive inspections of major road and bridge projects under the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) and state PWD. His visit emphasized the Centre's commitment to enhancing infrastructure in the region.

Malhotra toured the NHIDCL office in Aizawl and discussed the progress of 33 crucial road projects along six national highways, covering about 820 km with a budget of Rs 19,800 crore. These projects are poised to boost the socio-economic landscape and meet strategic needs along borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

He also visited the under-construction four-lane Mualkhang-Sairang sector and Aizawl bypass on NH-6. The projects, designed to improve connectivity and reduce congestion, are progressing with pre-construction activities in full swing. The minister stressed timely completion and vowed to return for project inaugurations.

