Trade Tensions Escalate Over Fentanyl Crisis: U.S., Canada, and Mexico on Brink of Tariffs Showdown

Canada and Mexico are attempting to avert U.S. tariffs by demonstrating efforts to curb fentanyl flow into America. The U.S. threatens significant tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports by March, citing inadequate fentanyl overdose death reductions. Mexico recently extradited several drug cartel members, aiming to thwart increased trade duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada and Mexico are striving to avert impending U.S. tariffs by showcasing evidence of their efforts to stem the flow of fentanyl into the United States. This comes ahead of a looming March 4 deadline where the U.S. plans to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods if progress remains insufficient.

President Trump has reaffirmed the deadline, threatening duties on over $900 billion of annual imports and vowing to double tariffs on Chinese goods, blaming inadequate reductions in U.S. fentanyl overdose deaths. Mexico responded by extraditing alleged fentanyl traffickers to the U.S.

Tensions persist as the U.S. prepares new tariffs and suspends 'de minimis' duty exemptions to curb fentanyl imports. Concurrently, onlookers anticipate developments from President Zelenskiy of Ukraine's visit to the White House, seeking U.S. support in their minerals sector amidst geopolitical strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

