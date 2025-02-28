Trade Tensions Escalate Over Fentanyl Crisis: U.S., Canada, and Mexico on Brink of Tariffs Showdown

Canada and Mexico are striving to avert impending U.S. tariffs by showcasing evidence of their efforts to stem the flow of fentanyl into the United States. This comes ahead of a looming March 4 deadline where the U.S. plans to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods if progress remains insufficient.

President Trump has reaffirmed the deadline, threatening duties on over $900 billion of annual imports and vowing to double tariffs on Chinese goods, blaming inadequate reductions in U.S. fentanyl overdose deaths. Mexico responded by extraditing alleged fentanyl traffickers to the U.S.

Tensions persist as the U.S. prepares new tariffs and suspends 'de minimis' duty exemptions to curb fentanyl imports. Concurrently, onlookers anticipate developments from President Zelenskiy of Ukraine's visit to the White House, seeking U.S. support in their minerals sector amidst geopolitical strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)