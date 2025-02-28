FTSE 100 Soars to Record High Amid Strong Earnings and Strategic Moves

The UK's FTSE 100 index achieved a record high close on Friday, bolstered by strong corporate earnings, particularly from British Airways owner IAG. Meanwhile, a drop in Morgan Advanced Materials affected the mid-cap index.

The FTSE 100, which includes a high number of exporters, rose 0.6% aided by a depreciating British pound, and ended February up 1.5% after a significant 6% increase in January. IMI, a British engineering company, led gains by rising 6.2% due to an increased dividend and a new share buyback plan.

IAG shares soared 4%, marking a five-year high following a 27% increase in annual operating profit, which surpassed estimates. Concurrently, Weir Group's stocks rose by 6.3%, attributed to a nearly 10% rise in adjusted annual profits and its purchase of mining software provider Micromine for 657 million pounds.

Conversely, the FTSE 250 mid-cap index dropped 0.4%, driven by Morgan Advanced Materials' 16.2% decline after predicting a decrease in organic revenue. The homebuilders' index rose 2.1% as data showed a 0.4% uptick in UK house prices in February.

Rightmove, the largest UK property portal, gained 4.3% post-strong revenue growth projections for 2025. In contrast, other European stocks were pressured after President Trump announced substantial tariffs on Canadian, Mexican, and Chinese goods. However, Wall Street saw a bounce back from recent declines during Friday's volatile trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)