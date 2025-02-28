Left Menu

FTSE 100 Soars to Record High Amid Strong Earnings and Strategic Moves

FTSE 100 reached a record high driven by robust earnings from British firms like IAG and IMI. Despite challenges for Morgan Advanced Materials, market sentiment was buoyed by strategic moves such as IAG's share buyback and a weaker pound, while mid-cap index saw a dip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:18 IST
FTSE 100 Soars to Record High Amid Strong Earnings and Strategic Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's FTSE 100 index achieved a record high close on Friday, bolstered by strong corporate earnings, particularly from British Airways owner IAG. Meanwhile, a drop in Morgan Advanced Materials affected the mid-cap index.

The FTSE 100, which includes a high number of exporters, rose 0.6% aided by a depreciating British pound, and ended February up 1.5% after a significant 6% increase in January. IMI, a British engineering company, led gains by rising 6.2% due to an increased dividend and a new share buyback plan.

IAG shares soared 4%, marking a five-year high following a 27% increase in annual operating profit, which surpassed estimates. Concurrently, Weir Group's stocks rose by 6.3%, attributed to a nearly 10% rise in adjusted annual profits and its purchase of mining software provider Micromine for 657 million pounds.

Conversely, the FTSE 250 mid-cap index dropped 0.4%, driven by Morgan Advanced Materials' 16.2% decline after predicting a decrease in organic revenue. The homebuilders' index rose 2.1% as data showed a 0.4% uptick in UK house prices in February.

Rightmove, the largest UK property portal, gained 4.3% post-strong revenue growth projections for 2025. In contrast, other European stocks were pressured after President Trump announced substantial tariffs on Canadian, Mexican, and Chinese goods. However, Wall Street saw a bounce back from recent declines during Friday's volatile trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025