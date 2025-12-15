VinFast will increase investment in Indonesia to up to $1 billion, executive says
15-12-2025
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast will increase its investment in Indonesia to up to $1 billion, its local unit chief executive told Reuters on Monday.
The statement came after VinFast Indonesia inaugurated its first manufacturing plant in Indonesia on Monday with production capacity of 50,000 cars per year.
