Tariff Tensions Escalate Amid Fentanyl Crackdown: An International Tug-of-War

In a bid to stave off looming tariffs from the U.S., Canada and Mexico presented evidence on Friday highlighting their progress in curbing the flow of fentanyl opioids into American borders. As the March 4 deadline approaches, President Donald Trump's administration is ramping up pressure with the threat of 25% tariffs on goods, sparking international diplomatic maneuvers.

China has responded to the U.S. tariff measures with strong rhetoric, accusing Washington of engaging in 'tariff pressure and blackmail'. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian highlighted the negative impact these actions have on ongoing drug control discussions between Washington and Beijing, warning that such tactics might backfire.

On the Mexican front, a significant extradition of drug cartel members is underway, in line with efforts to show commitment to combating fentanyl trafficking. The situation remains tense as the U.S. suspends duty exemptions that may have facilitated unchecked fentanyl imports. With diplomatic dialogue ongoing, the international community watches closely, anticipating potential countermeasures from China during its parliamentary meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)