Flight Diversions at Reagan National: Presidential Helicopter Disruptions

On Friday, over two dozen flights destined for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport experienced disturbances due to recent Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules. These regulations prevent flights during presidential helicopter operations and aim to enhance safety following a January tragedy.

On January 29, a collision occurred between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet, resulting in 67 fatalities. In response, the FAA implemented new safety measures prohibiting flights at Reagan National when the president is being transported by Marine One.

According to Flightradar24, Friday night saw 10 flights rerouted to alternative airports, with over a dozen others delayed during a 38-minute window when no arrivals were allowed. This incident underscores the impact of the new regulations on air travel to the nation's capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)