Mere Husband Ki Biwi: A Box Office Marvel

The romantic-comedy 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' premiered recently, showcasing an ensemble cast including Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a Pooja Entertainment production, with significant contributions from associate producer Arjun Nijhawan.

The movie has received positive reviews from audiences for its engaging storyline and captivating performances. Social media platforms are buzzing with praises, calling it the 'surprise package of the year.' Particularly, Rakul Preet Singh's performance stands out, receiving accolades for her confidence and flair.

At the box office, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' collected Rs4.23 crore during its opening weekend, maintaining a steady performance despite competition. The film's success highlights the dedication of its creative team and continues to draw audiences across the nation, truly capturing contemporary love and relationships.

