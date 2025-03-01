Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Fuel Frenzy: A Crisis Averted?

Sri Lanka faces a surge in fuel panic buying amid a dispute over commission rates between the government and the Petroleum Dealers Association. While queues formed reminiscent of the 2022 economic crisis, Deputy Finance Minister Anil Jayantha Fernando assured the public of adequate fuel supply, dismissing fears of a shortage.

Colombo | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:29 IST
  • Sri Lanka

Panic buying at Sri Lankan fuel stations was witnessed after the Petroleum Dealers Association announced on Friday that it would halt new fuel orders. The controversy centers around a dispute over commission rates, with the association alleging a three percent cut attempt by authorities.

The scenes brought back memories of the 2022 economic crisis as long queues formed at pumps across the nation. In Parliament, Deputy Finance Minister Anil Jayantha Fernando denied the presence of a crisis, assuring the public that there is ample fuel supply.

According to Fernando, the panic buying was propelled by certain groups aiming to create issues for the government. Despite opposition protests and demands for government intervention, assurances were given that fuel supplies would continue without interruption throughout the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

