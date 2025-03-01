Left Menu

Transforming Transport: Ahmedabad's Railway Renaissance

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected redevelopment work at Ahmedabad Railway Station and progress on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. The station's design reflects the local culture, with heritage monuments and a Multimodal Transport Hub. The Bullet Train project showcases India's infrastructural self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:38 IST
On Saturday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assessed the progression of Ahmedabad Railway Station's redevelopment and the ambitious Bullet Train project at Anand, Gujarat.

Accompanied by senior Western Railway Zone officials, Vaishnaw reviewed the detailed construction work at Ahmedabad Railway Station, aiming for completion by June 2027. "The new design mirrors Ahmedabad's rich heritage," stated Vaishnaw, envisioning a three-and-a-half-year completion timeline.

The redevelopment integrates heritage architecture with modern facilities like a Multimodal Transport Hub and improved infrastructure. Additionally, Vaishnaw highlighted the successful 'Make in India' approach of the Bullet Train project, which will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad at 320 kmph.

