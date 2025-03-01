Left Menu

India and EU: Forging a Stronger Trade and Tech Alliance

Union Minister Piyush Goyal met with EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic to discuss advancing the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. The meeting highlighted the India-EU Trade and Technology Council's role in fostering bilateral relations focused on trade, technology, security, and green innovations in a changing global landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 23:10 IST
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal with European Union Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic (Photo/@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal engaged in discussions with Maros Sefcovic, European Union Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, with the aim of expediting a balanced and beneficial Free Trade Agreement between India and the EU. Goyal described the meeting as productive via a post on X.

The dialogue, held on the sidelines of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council's second meeting in New Delhi, focused on deepening economic ties and a prosperous partnership. India's side was led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Goyal, and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while EU counterparts included Henna Virkkunen and other commissioners.

Established in April 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the TTC is designed to tackle trade and technology challenges. Both sides emphasized the importance of a rules-based order, sovereignty, and potential cooperation in enhancing economic and security resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

