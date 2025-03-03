Left Menu

Elon Musk and Tesla: Politics or Profits?

Elon Musk's political forays may be harming Tesla's sales as customers react to his divisive views. Despite facing increased competition and changing market dynamics, analysts are concerned about the impact of his political involvement. Tesla's sales have notably dropped, particularly in Europe, as former loyalists reconsider their purchases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:21 IST
Elon Musk and Tesla: Politics or Profits?
Tesla

Tesla faces a challenging landscape as CEO Elon Musk's alignment with right-wing politics potentially alienates parts of its customer base. While the company navigates increased competition from European and Chinese automakers, analysts question the ramifications of Musk's political positioning on Tesla's brand integrity.

January saw a significant 45% drop in Tesla's sales in Europe, contrasting with a general rise in electric vehicle purchases. Reports of declining sales in California, Tesla's primary US market, compound the narrative of the company's faltering market performance. Musk's public political endorsements and incendiary rhetoric exacerbate these concerns.

The backlash is manifesting through consumer protests and declining stock values, with Tesla's shares plummeting 37% since the year began. The brand, formerly a symbol of environmental consciousness, faces scrutiny as potential buyers hesitate, and some current owners express regret over their association with Musk's politicized leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025