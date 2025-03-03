Elon Musk and Tesla: Politics or Profits?

Tesla faces a challenging landscape as CEO Elon Musk's alignment with right-wing politics potentially alienates parts of its customer base. While the company navigates increased competition from European and Chinese automakers, analysts question the ramifications of Musk's political positioning on Tesla's brand integrity.

January saw a significant 45% drop in Tesla's sales in Europe, contrasting with a general rise in electric vehicle purchases. Reports of declining sales in California, Tesla's primary US market, compound the narrative of the company's faltering market performance. Musk's public political endorsements and incendiary rhetoric exacerbate these concerns.

The backlash is manifesting through consumer protests and declining stock values, with Tesla's shares plummeting 37% since the year began. The brand, formerly a symbol of environmental consciousness, faces scrutiny as potential buyers hesitate, and some current owners express regret over their association with Musk's politicized leadership.

