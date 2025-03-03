Left Menu

Ola Electric Restructures to Curb Losses Amid Stock Decline

Ola Electric Mobility is undergoing significant restructuring, cutting 1,000 jobs to manage losses and improve margins. The company's shares plummeted over 3% on stock exchanges, continuing a decline since last year. Ola is optimizing operations and renegotiating contracts to boost efficiency and customer experiences.

Ola Electric Restructures to Curb Losses Amid Stock Decline
Ola Electric Mobility's shares experienced a sharp decline on Monday, dropping over 3% following reports of the company cutting approximately 1,000 jobs. This move is part of a broader restructuring effort aimed at reducing financial losses.

The market reacted negatively, with shares reaching a 52-week low, continuing a downward trend since Ola Electric's listing last year. Despite a significant fall in stock value, the company is actively working on improving margins and cost efficiency.

In efforts to enhance operational efficiency, Ola Electric has automated front-end operations and has renegotiated terms with vehicle registration partners. Additionally, the company is closing regional warehouses, utilizing its retail network for inventory management and improving customer service delivery.

