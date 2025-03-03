Left Menu

Inclusive Vision: Haryana's Pre-Budget Consultation Sparks Collaborative Planning

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led a pre-budget consultation to collect diverse stakeholder input for the 2025-26 budget. This initiative, aiming for inclusivity and rapid state development, involved meetings with industry leaders, agricultural experts, and citizens via an online portal, fostering a comprehensive approach.

Updated: 03-03-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini of Haryana spearheaded a significant pre-budget consultation aimed at crafting an inclusive budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year. The initiative involved inputs from diverse sectors, including industries, agriculture, and ordinary citizens, underscoring the government's commitment to catering to broad stakeholder needs.

The government, under the BJP administration, organized sector-specific discussions across the state, with an emphasis on achieving rapid development. These consultations included interactions with agricultural scientists, entrepreneurs, and women representatives, setting a collaborative tone for the upcoming budget, an official statement highlighted.

For the first time, citizens were encouraged to submit suggestions via an online portal, creating a participatory platform that amassed around 10,000 submissions. Saini assured that the best ideas would be included to address both immediate and long-term objectives, ensuring the state's ongoing growth and the welfare of its 2.80 crore residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

