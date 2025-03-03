Inclusive Vision: Haryana's Pre-Budget Consultation Sparks Collaborative Planning

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini of Haryana spearheaded a significant pre-budget consultation aimed at crafting an inclusive budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year. The initiative involved inputs from diverse sectors, including industries, agriculture, and ordinary citizens, underscoring the government's commitment to catering to broad stakeholder needs.

The government, under the BJP administration, organized sector-specific discussions across the state, with an emphasis on achieving rapid development. These consultations included interactions with agricultural scientists, entrepreneurs, and women representatives, setting a collaborative tone for the upcoming budget, an official statement highlighted.

For the first time, citizens were encouraged to submit suggestions via an online portal, creating a participatory platform that amassed around 10,000 submissions. Saini assured that the best ideas would be included to address both immediate and long-term objectives, ensuring the state's ongoing growth and the welfare of its 2.80 crore residents.

