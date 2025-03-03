Left Menu

Vienna Train Station on High Alert Due to Threat

Vienna's main train station is being evacuated due to an unspecified threat, leading to a halt in rail traffic. The Austrian capital's police and the OBB rail company have launched a major operation and are urging the public to avoid unnecessary travel to the station.

Updated: 03-03-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:19 IST
  • Austria

A major police operation is currently underway at Vienna's main train station following an unspecified threat. As a precaution, authorities have evacuated the area, causing a complete halt in rail traffic.

The Vienna police, in coordination with the national rail company OBB, announced the evacuation via social media platform X. They stressed the urgency of the situation and requested the public to steer clear of the station unless absolutely necessary.

This development turns a key transport hub into a scene of heightened security, impacting commuters and travelers. Police efforts continue as they address the threat to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

