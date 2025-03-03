Vienna Train Station on High Alert Due to Threat

A major police operation is currently underway at Vienna's main train station following an unspecified threat. As a precaution, authorities have evacuated the area, causing a complete halt in rail traffic.

The Vienna police, in coordination with the national rail company OBB, announced the evacuation via social media platform X. They stressed the urgency of the situation and requested the public to steer clear of the station unless absolutely necessary.

This development turns a key transport hub into a scene of heightened security, impacting commuters and travelers. Police efforts continue as they address the threat to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)