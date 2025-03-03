Vienna Train Station on High Alert Due to Threat
Vienna's main train station is being evacuated due to an unspecified threat, leading to a halt in rail traffic. The Austrian capital's police and the OBB rail company have launched a major operation and are urging the public to avoid unnecessary travel to the station.
- Country:
- Austria
A major police operation is currently underway at Vienna's main train station following an unspecified threat. As a precaution, authorities have evacuated the area, causing a complete halt in rail traffic.
The Vienna police, in coordination with the national rail company OBB, announced the evacuation via social media platform X. They stressed the urgency of the situation and requested the public to steer clear of the station unless absolutely necessary.
This development turns a key transport hub into a scene of heightened security, impacting commuters and travelers. Police efforts continue as they address the threat to ensure public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stabbing Rampage Sparks Political Tensions in Austria
Austrian authorities say the suspect in the fatal stabbing attack had an 'Islamic terror motive,' reports AP.
Terror in Austria: Radicalization and Political Ramifications
Tragic Stabbing in Villach: Examining Austria's Response to Lone Wolf Attack
Austrian Stabbing Attack Classified as Islamic Terror Incident