Left Menu

Vienna Station Reopens After Threat Clearance

Vienna's main train station was evacuated due to an unspecified threat. Authorities have now given the all-clear, allowing trains to operate again. However, continued delays and cancellations are expected as operations resume.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:39 IST
Vienna Station Reopens After Threat Clearance
  • Country:
  • Austria

Vienna's central train station has reopened after being temporarily evacuated due to an unspecified threat. The incident unfolded recently, leading to significant disruptions.

Following the evacuation, police have conducted thorough checks and have now declared the station safe, allowing commuters to return.

The national rail company, OBB, announced on social media that while services have resumed, passengers should anticipate delays and cancellations as the situation normalizes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025