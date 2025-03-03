Vienna Station Reopens After Threat Clearance
Vienna's main train station was evacuated due to an unspecified threat. Authorities have now given the all-clear, allowing trains to operate again. However, continued delays and cancellations are expected as operations resume.
Vienna's central train station has reopened after being temporarily evacuated due to an unspecified threat. The incident unfolded recently, leading to significant disruptions.
Following the evacuation, police have conducted thorough checks and have now declared the station safe, allowing commuters to return.
The national rail company, OBB, announced on social media that while services have resumed, passengers should anticipate delays and cancellations as the situation normalizes.
