Vienna Station Reopens After Threat Clearance

Vienna's central train station has reopened after being temporarily evacuated due to an unspecified threat. The incident unfolded recently, leading to significant disruptions.

Following the evacuation, police have conducted thorough checks and have now declared the station safe, allowing commuters to return.

The national rail company, OBB, announced on social media that while services have resumed, passengers should anticipate delays and cancellations as the situation normalizes.

(With inputs from agencies.)