Pope Francis' Health Struggles: A Battle Against Pneumonia

Pope Francis, hospitalized with double pneumonia, suffered two episodes of severe respiratory failure requiring non-invasive ventilation. He has been in Rome's Gemelli hospital for over two weeks since his admission on February 14, when he was diagnosed with a severe respiratory infection that led to further complications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 23:30 IST
Pope Francis is grappling with his health as he battles double pneumonia while hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital. According to the Vatican, the Pontiff experienced two instances of acute respiratory insufficiency on Monday, necessitating the use of non-invasive mechanical ventilation.

The Pope was admitted to the hospital on February 14 following a diagnosis of severe respiratory infection. This condition has brought about additional complications, resulting in his extended stay of over two weeks in the facility.

Pope Francis' current health situation is a matter of great concern, prompting prayers and support from followers worldwide. The Vatican continues to monitor his condition closely and provide necessary medical care.

