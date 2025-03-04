FAA Probes Faulty Aircraft Alerts at Reagan Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has initiated an investigation into erroneous alerts received by multiple flight crews at Washington's Reagan National Airport, which indicated the presence of potentially nearby aircraft, necessitating corrective go-arounds.

FAA officials confirmed the investigation on Monday, emphasizing a thorough review to determine the cause of such alerts, which many pilots encountered on Saturday.

This investigative action follows increased scrutiny over airport traffic after a deadly accident on January 29, where 67 lives were lost in a collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet near the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)