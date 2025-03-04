FAA Probes Faulty Aircraft Alerts at Reagan Airport
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating faulty alerts received by flight crews at Washington's Reagan National Airport, prompting some to execute go-arounds. This comes after heightened focus on airport traffic following a fatal collision in January involving an Army helicopter and an American Airlines jet.
- Country:
- United States
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has initiated an investigation into erroneous alerts received by multiple flight crews at Washington's Reagan National Airport, which indicated the presence of potentially nearby aircraft, necessitating corrective go-arounds.
FAA officials confirmed the investigation on Monday, emphasizing a thorough review to determine the cause of such alerts, which many pilots encountered on Saturday.
This investigative action follows increased scrutiny over airport traffic after a deadly accident on January 29, where 67 lives were lost in a collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet near the airport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FAA Turmoil: Mass Firings Shake Aviation Safety
PIL Seeks Overhaul of India's Aviation Safety Standards
Delta Air Lines Crash Highlights Aviation Safety Preparedness
Delhi High Court Urges Revamp of Aviation Safety Standards
Runway Drama: Southwest Airlines Near-Miss Highlights Aviation Safety Concerns