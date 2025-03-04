Regulators Pose Hurdle in Canal+'s MultiChoice Takeover

French broadcasting giant Canal+ has announced a six-month delay in its planned acquisition of South Africa's leading pay TV company, MultiChoice. The hold-up is due to ongoing regulatory processes that need more time for clearance.

The announcement came as Canal+ projected a drop in its annual revenue, compounding concerns over the delay. The company revealed that the merger control clearance from South Africa's competition authorities remains pending.

Despite the setback, Canal+ remains optimistic, stating its commitment to navigating the regulatory landscape for a successful takeover. The company is working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure compliance with all necessary guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)