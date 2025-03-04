Regulators Pose Hurdle in Canal+'s MultiChoice Takeover
French broadcasting group Canal+ has delayed its acquisition of South African pay TV leader MultiChoice by six months, as regulatory authorities require more time for clearance. The delay is coupled with Canal+ forecasting a decline in its annual revenue.
French broadcasting giant Canal+ has announced a six-month delay in its planned acquisition of South Africa's leading pay TV company, MultiChoice. The hold-up is due to ongoing regulatory processes that need more time for clearance.
The announcement came as Canal+ projected a drop in its annual revenue, compounding concerns over the delay. The company revealed that the merger control clearance from South Africa's competition authorities remains pending.
Despite the setback, Canal+ remains optimistic, stating its commitment to navigating the regulatory landscape for a successful takeover. The company is working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure compliance with all necessary guidelines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nuclear Ambitions: South Africa's Search Amid U.S. Tensions
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: U.S. and South Africa Clash Over Aid and Policies
South Africa Urges U.S. Dialogue Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
South Africa Seeks Global Support Amid Standoff With U.S.
Jaishankar's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties at G20 in South Africa