Left Menu

Regulators Pose Hurdle in Canal+'s MultiChoice Takeover

French broadcasting group Canal+ has delayed its acquisition of South African pay TV leader MultiChoice by six months, as regulatory authorities require more time for clearance. The delay is coupled with Canal+ forecasting a decline in its annual revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 12:35 IST
Regulators Pose Hurdle in Canal+'s MultiChoice Takeover

French broadcasting giant Canal+ has announced a six-month delay in its planned acquisition of South Africa's leading pay TV company, MultiChoice. The hold-up is due to ongoing regulatory processes that need more time for clearance.

The announcement came as Canal+ projected a drop in its annual revenue, compounding concerns over the delay. The company revealed that the merger control clearance from South Africa's competition authorities remains pending.

Despite the setback, Canal+ remains optimistic, stating its commitment to navigating the regulatory landscape for a successful takeover. The company is working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure compliance with all necessary guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025