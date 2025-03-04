Coffee Day Enterprises' Stock Soars After NCLAT Ruling

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises have seen a remarkable surge, climbing 20% for two consecutive days following a key ruling from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). The tribunal's decision effectively overturned previous insolvency proceedings against the company, bringing relief to investors.

Tuesday's trading saw Coffee Day's stock reaching Rs 30.78 on the BSE and Rs 30.63 on the NSE, both at their upper circuit limits, even as the broader stock market faced downturns. This comes at a time when the 30-share BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are experiencing a decline.

The reversal by NCLAT counters an earlier order by the National Company Law Tribunal, which had initiated insolvency proceedings. These developments provide a much-needed boost for Coffee Day Enterprises as it continues to deal with financial challenges following the passing of its founder, V G Siddhartha, in 2019.

