India's Economic Surge: PM Modi Promotes MSME Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the necessity of developing new modalities for efficient credit delivery to ensure MSMEs receive timely and affordable funding. This was articulated during his address at a post-Budget webinar focusing on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Modi announced that loans of up to Rs 2 crore would be available to empower five lakh first-time women, Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) entrepreneurs. He also emphasized the importance of mentorship programs for MSMEs, alongside credit management.

The Prime Minister highlighted India's growing importance on the global stage amid political uncertainties, attributing this to investments driven by the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and reduced compliance burdens. Modi called for the manufacturing sector to capitalize on international economic collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)