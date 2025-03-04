Left Menu

India's Economic Surge: PM Modi Promotes MSME Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for innovative credit access for MSMEs, highlighting initiatives for women, SC, and ST entrepreneurs. He stressed mentorship programs and noted India's appeal as a growth center due to policy reforms, including the PLI scheme boosting investment and production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:37 IST
India's Economic Surge: PM Modi Promotes MSME Growth
MSMEs
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the necessity of developing new modalities for efficient credit delivery to ensure MSMEs receive timely and affordable funding. This was articulated during his address at a post-Budget webinar focusing on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Modi announced that loans of up to Rs 2 crore would be available to empower five lakh first-time women, Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) entrepreneurs. He also emphasized the importance of mentorship programs for MSMEs, alongside credit management.

The Prime Minister highlighted India's growing importance on the global stage amid political uncertainties, attributing this to investments driven by the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and reduced compliance burdens. Modi called for the manufacturing sector to capitalize on international economic collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025