Left Menu

The Future of Work: Flexibility and Learning Lead the Way

A survey by Randstad India reveals shifting workplace priorities among the Indian workforce. Flexibility and opportunities for learning and development are now primary motivators, with a significant number of employees willing to leave jobs lacking these elements. The survey underscores the importance of adapting workplace strategies to meet evolving expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:47 IST
The Future of Work: Flexibility and Learning Lead the Way
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The landscape of workplace priorities is swiftly changing, according to a recent survey by Randstad India. Traditional motivators like salary are being overshadowed by the demand for workplace flexibility and learning opportunities among Indian workers.

Data from the Workmonitor 2025 survey shows 52 percent of respondents are ready to leave jobs that lack flexibility, while 60 percent would part ways if they don't have a good rapport with their manager. The survey aligns with global trends indicating a shift towards more adaptive, inclusive workplaces.

Viswanath PS, MD & CEO of Randstad India, highlighted the necessity of embedding flexibility into work design as a baseline expectation. Employers failing to accommodate these changes risk losing talent to more progressive organizations that value personalized work experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025