The Future of Work: Flexibility and Learning Lead the Way

The landscape of workplace priorities is swiftly changing, according to a recent survey by Randstad India. Traditional motivators like salary are being overshadowed by the demand for workplace flexibility and learning opportunities among Indian workers.

Data from the Workmonitor 2025 survey shows 52 percent of respondents are ready to leave jobs that lack flexibility, while 60 percent would part ways if they don't have a good rapport with their manager. The survey aligns with global trends indicating a shift towards more adaptive, inclusive workplaces.

Viswanath PS, MD & CEO of Randstad India, highlighted the necessity of embedding flexibility into work design as a baseline expectation. Employers failing to accommodate these changes risk losing talent to more progressive organizations that value personalized work experiences.

