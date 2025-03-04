Sliding Dollar: Trade Wars and Weak Data Shake Currency Markets

Inflamed by escalating trade tensions and faltering domestic data, the U.S. dollar plummeted to a three-month low on Tuesday. New tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China could not cushion the greenback's fall, driven by apprehensions of a broader economic slowdown affecting investor sentiment.

The tariff regime, ramped up to 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico and doubled to 20% on Chinese goods, was countered by retaliatory measures. Both China and Canada announced their tariffs, intensifying fears. Yet, weakening economic indicators overshadowed these trade moves' potential bolstering influence on the dollar.

Ironically, observed currency movements saw increases in traditional havens such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, each rising about 1%. The euro surged, buoyed by expectations surrounding the European Central Bank meeting. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso modestly declined, reflecting market hopes for quick resolution and tariff removal.

