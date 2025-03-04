Left Menu

India's Auto Component Export Surge: A $100 Billion Ambition

India's auto component industry aims for $100 billion in exports within 7-8 years, building on a current $21.2 billion level. A comprehensive strategy highlights focusing on classical components and the EV value chain. Key players are urged to expand exports significantly and penetrate global supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:33 IST
India's auto component industry is eyeing a monumental milestone, setting its sights on achieving $100 billion in exports within the next 7-8 years. This projection comes from a Boston Consulting Group report, indicating a sharp upturn in prospects for this sector.

As of FY24, India's auto component exports have climbed to $21.2 billion, a dramatic increase from the deficit of $2.5 billion in FY19. The report, developed with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), outlines a multi-faceted strategy to reach this ambitious export target.

The strategy emphasizes expanding exports of classical components, targeting an additional $40-60 billion from the US and European markets and capitalizing on emerging EV components to tap into another $15-20 billion. The ACMA supports this with initiatives for closer customer ties, enhanced testing, and ESG compliance.

