India's Auto Component Export Surge: A $100 Billion Ambition

India's auto component industry is eyeing a monumental milestone, setting its sights on achieving $100 billion in exports within the next 7-8 years. This projection comes from a Boston Consulting Group report, indicating a sharp upturn in prospects for this sector.

As of FY24, India's auto component exports have climbed to $21.2 billion, a dramatic increase from the deficit of $2.5 billion in FY19. The report, developed with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), outlines a multi-faceted strategy to reach this ambitious export target.

The strategy emphasizes expanding exports of classical components, targeting an additional $40-60 billion from the US and European markets and capitalizing on emerging EV components to tap into another $15-20 billion. The ACMA supports this with initiatives for closer customer ties, enhanced testing, and ESG compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)