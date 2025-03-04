Mexico's Retaliatory Tariffs Spark Trade Tensions with the US
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum announced retaliatory tariffs on US goods in response to the US imposing a 25% tariff on Mexican imports. In a bid to de-escalate trade tensions, Mexico has delayed revealing its target products until Sunday. Sheinbaum criticized the US tariffs as unjustified and harmful to both nations' economies.
In a significant development in international trade relations, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum declared on Tuesday that Mexico will impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods. This move comes as a response to the United States' recent imposition of a 25% tariff on Mexican imports.
While Canada swiftly responded by announcing tariffs on more than $100 billion worth of American goods, Mexico has opted to hold off on specifying targeted US products until Sunday, indicating a hope to de-escalate ongoing trade tensions with US President Donald Trump. Mexico had long prepared a plan for such scenarios, confirmed Sheinbaum.
Criticizing the US fact sheet, Sheinbaum dismissed allegations connecting Mexican drug trafficking to governmental relations and highlighted Mexico's achievements in combating drug cartels. She stressed that although Mexico collaborates with the US to tackle illegal drug trafficking, the US government must also address its opioid crisis. Sheinbaum emphasized the adverse effects these tariffs could have on both countries' economies and citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
