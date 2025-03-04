Left Menu

Nagaland's Ambitious Foothill Road: A Priority Amidst Challenges

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized the importance of completing the 350-km-long Foothill Road, connecting Tizit and Khelma. Despite delays and challenges, including lack of central funding and political resistance, Rio remains committed to providing state funds for its early completion. Cooperation from stakeholders is crucial for success.

Updated: 04-03-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:47 IST
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio reaffirmed the state government's priority to complete the 350-km Foothill Road, linking Tizit and Khelma. Addressing the assembly, Rio tackled concerns from legislators, revealing details about project challenges and funding mechanisms.

He highlighted the lack of funding from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and instead detailed the reliance on the State Plan Allocation, which has provided Rs 245.50 crore over the years. The funds include a Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment installment of Rs 148.50 crore for 2023-24.

Rio called for unity among all stakeholders, including local communities and organisations, to ensure the road's completion, underscoring its critical importance for Nagaland. Despite hurdles, the government's resolve to finish the project remains steadfast.

